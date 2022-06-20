In Kharkiv region, AFU destroyed 23 invaders, KamAZ and radar station

In Kharkiv region, the enemy makes no attempt to attack, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces firmly hold their line, destroying the superior forces of the invaders. On June 19, the Ukrainian defenders repelled another enemy attack, destroying 23 invaders and wounding more than 50.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook by 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.

"In one of the directions the enemy tried to attack, but was "kicked in the teeth". As a result of the joint work of fighters of the 92 brigade, 40 brigade and 125 battalion of territorial defense on June 19, 23 orcs were neutralized, more than 50 were wounded," the report says.

It is also reported that the enemy suffered losses in equipment, including three T-72 tanks, three MLRS, BTR-80, BMP-2, KAMAZ and a radar station disarmed or damaged.

"Despite the fact that the occupant is fortifying, mines the area, uses artillery and tanks, as well as constantly produces reconnaissance by UAVs, our defenders hold the line and inflict losses on the enemy," the report reads.

