There are about 300 civilians at "Azot" plant in Severodonetsk - Vereshchuk

The enterprise "Severodonetsk Azot Association" currently has about 300 civilians.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories Iryna Vereshchuk at a briefing, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of today, if I understand correctly, because the situation is constantly changing, there are about 300 people there," the official said.

According to her, unlike Azovstal in Mariupol, Azot does not have an extensive network of bomb shelters.

Vereshchuk said that earlier the Ukrainian side officially sought the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians located on the territory of the enterprise, but this did not happen.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that the Ukrainian side and the international organizations involved in solving the issue of evacuation should receive confirmation of the voluntary desire of civilians to leave Azot.

"I was promised by the military that short videos will be made of these people... If that happens, we will, of course, continue to force a corridor out of Azot," Vereshchuk said, adding that the situation in the city is very difficult because of active hostilities.