As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 323 children died and more than 587 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 910 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 21, 2022, the official number of child victims for the day has not changed - 323. The number of injured has increased - 587.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 302, Kharkiv - 174, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 54, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17," the statement said.

On June 19, a 16-year-old girl was injured in an attack by the enemy in the village of Ivanivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 2,052 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 210 were completely destroyed.

Read more: Russian occupiers fired on Kharkiv and region, three children were wounded - National Police