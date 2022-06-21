Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 34.1 thousand people, 216 aircraft, 181 helicopters, 1496 tanks and 3606 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 21, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 34,100 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 21.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 34100 (+300) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1496 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3606 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 752 (+3) units,

MLRS - 239 (+1) units,

air defense means - 98 (+0) units,

aircraft - 216 (+0) units,

helicopters - 181 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 611 (+10),

cruise missiles - 137 (+7),

ships / boats - 14 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2537 (+10) units,

special equipment - 59 (+4).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The data are being clarified," the statement reads.