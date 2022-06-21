Every day, surgeons in Mariupol amputate limbs of 3-5 patients with diabetes, there is shortage of insulin in city, - Andryushchenko

In Russian-occupied Mariupol, the situation with diabetics is catastrophic.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it in Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The situation with insulin addicts is completely out of control. Surgeons perform three to five limb amputations every day. In total, at least a thousand people with diabetes remained in Mariupol in a state of real threat of death due to lack of insulin and medical collapse," the statement said.

According to Andryushchenko, the occupiers are trying to solve the shortage of doctors by "volunteer teams of doctors" from Russia.

"So far, the result is not enough. Due to the lack of equipment, reagents and drugs, all treatment is like "anointing with greenery and let go home," he concluded.

Watch more: Flights to immortality. Unique history of helicopter raids "Azov" and Defense Intelligence of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in besieged Mariupol. VIDEO