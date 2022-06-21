Zelensky discussed with Nauseda ways to export Ukrainian grain

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

Zelensky reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"I spoke by phone with Gitanas Nauseda. He noted the status of a partner of the Trimory for Ukraine and the initiative of the first ladies - a center for IDPs in Lithuania. Coordinated steps ahead of the European Council vote. Discussed ways to export Ukrainian grain," said the head of state.

See more: Bezuhla revealed details of Zelensky's visit to Lysychansk on June 5. PHOTO