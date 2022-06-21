To date, bodies of 1,333 Ukrainians have been found in Kyiv region, Nebitov

As of June 21, 1,333 bodies of locals killed by the occupiers have been found in Kyiv region, 213 bodies have not yet been identified, and another 300 are missing.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced on Tuesday on a telethon by the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov.

"Unfortunately, we continue to find the bodies of our dead citizens...Today we have 1,333 bodies of dead Ukrainians, which have already been examined by investigators and transferred to forensic institutions," Nebitov said.

According to him, more than half of the Ukrainians found died from small arms.

Nebitov said that there were seven bodies in the last burial found by law enforcement officers. "In fact, people were buried in layers... each of them was shot in the knees and in the head. They were found in civilian clothes, the process of their identification is underway today," Nebitov added.

In total, according to the head of the head office, 213 more bodies have not been identified in Kyiv region.

Another 300 people, he said, are missing.

