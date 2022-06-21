Patrushev threatens Lithuania over ban on transit of goods from Russia: "It will seriously affect people of your country"

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev threatens Lithuania over ban on transit of Russian goods.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"We will soon respond to Vilnius' decision to declare a transport blockade of the Kaliningrad region, which will seriously affect the people of Lithuania," he said.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that Lithuania stops transit of a number of the goods from the Russian Federation to the Kaliningrad area.

Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that Lithuania resume the transit of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad. And the Russian army began training on the border with Lithuania.

