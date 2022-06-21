On "Boyko's towers" there were radar means allowing Russians "to see us through in any weather", - Klymenko

The occupiers placed means of electronic warfare and radar control of the underwater, surface and air conditions on the towers of Chornomornaftogaz located in the occupied part of the Black Sea.

The editor-in-chief of Black Sea News, the head of the monitoring group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies Andrii Klymenko told about it on the air of "Current Time", Censor.NET reports. .

According to him, there are about 15 drilling rigs and block conductors on the Black Sea shelf, which extract gas and transfer it to the occupied Crimea. There are about a dozen Russian servicemen in each of these facilities.

"They have a fairly large number of means of electronic warfare and radar control of the underwater, surface and air situation. That is, these are military facilities that control the Ukrainian sector of the Black Sea," Klymenko said.

The expert stressed that the Russian military is at each of the drilling rigs.

"This is a network that covers the entire Ukrainian sector of the Black Sea and sees us through in any weather, at any time of year and so on," he added.

Now, according to Klymenko, Chornomornaftogaz's vessels are removing personnel from all drilling rigs located near the Crimea.

"This means that this whole system of extracting stolen Ukrainian gas has ceased to function today," the expert added.

