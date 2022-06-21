Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador to hand over note on violation of air border

In the evening of June 18, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Border Guard violated the airspace of Estonia in the South-East of the country in the area of Koidula; the incident lasted about two minutes.

According to Censor.NET, the ERR reports with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces.

The helicopter flew without a flight plan and with the defendant turned off. The Russian pilots had no bilateral contact with the Estonian Air Traffic Control Service.

On Tuesday, June 21, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Estonia to protest and hand over a note on the June 18 violation of the Estonian air border.

From Estonia's point of view, this is a very serious and unfortunate case, which undoubtedly causes additional tensions and is unacceptable in any case.

Vice Chancellor Rein Tammsaar, who met with the Russian ambassador, reiterated that Russia had seriously violated international law by invading Ukraine, continuing mass killings and being involved in the mass deportation of Ukrainians to Russia. The ER's Foreign Ministry reiterates its call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine immediately, end its aggression and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Vice Chancellor Tammsaar also expressed solidarity with Lithuania, emphasizing that Lithuania is implementing the decision of the fourth package of sanctions of the European Union. Russia must stop threatening its neighbors and realize that Russia's aggression against Ukraine has a high price.

Last year, Russian planes violated Estonia's border five times.

