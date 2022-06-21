Ukrainian units continue to destroy enemy and push him east. Military operation on Zmiiny island, - OC "South"

The situation in the operational zone of the defense forces of the south of Ukraine is difficult, but controlled.

As Censor.NET informs, it is reported in OC "South".

"Our units continue to destroy the enemy and push him to the east. A helicopter steam struck in the morning on the accumulation of enemy manpower and military equipment. Missile and artillery units completed more than 100 fire tasks. Their results are being clarified, but as of this morning it is already known that the world has become cleaner by 26 racists. A tank, a multi-purpose armored tow truck, 3 more armored vehicles and 4 trucks will no longer harm the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

OC South also reports that "Zmiiny Island was subjected to a concentrated attack using various forces and methods of destruction, during which what the Rashists proudly called the island garrison took into account significant losses. The military operation continues and requires information silence until its completion."

Watch more: "Demilitarized": Ukrainian Navy hits Russian tugboat carrying Tor SAM system on board. VIDEO

The Command warns that the composition of the enemy ship group has not changed overnight, so the threats and challenges - too.

"Remember the danger in coastal waters and on the coast of the entire southern region. Do not ignore the rules of action in case of air alarms, warnings and bans, which are primarily aimed at saving your lives," added Ukrainian defenders.