German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze2000 are already at front, - Reznikov

German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze2000 with trained Ukrainian crews are already at the front.

The Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"German Panzerhaubitze2000 with trained Ukrainian crews have appeared in the Ukrainian artillery family. It is important. This is the 6th type of 155-mm artillery, which strengthens our defense. Our warriors are already beating the enemy with M777, FH70, M109, AHS Krab and Caesar. From now on, Ph2000 has joined this "club of the best", it is said in the message.

The Minister thanked the German partners for their support.

"As always, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, will use them 100% effectively on the battlefield. Of course, special thanks to our gunners, who have already become a world legend. I would also like to thank the German partners for their support, which we continue to look forward to.

I really appreciate the efforts of my colleague, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht," Reznikov added.

