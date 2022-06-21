More than 550 people in Azot bomb shelters refuse to evacuate, - Haidai

568 people, including 38 children, remain in the Nitrogen bomb shelters. Mostly employees of the company and their families.

Про це The chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"There are several bomb shelters at the plant, mostly employees of the company and their families. They refused to evacuate.

At the moment, they have food, water and basic medicines," Haidai said.

Read more: German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze2000 are already at front, - Reznikov