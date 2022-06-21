Germany may get rid of energy dependence on Russia by end of year - Scholz

Germany has begun to take timely measures to reduce its dependence on Russian energy and, despite the difficulties, will be able to get rid of it.

The government's goal, the chancellor said, was "to make Germany step by step independent of fossil fuels and fluctuations in energy prices" and "by the end of this year or later to be able to obtain gas from other sources and get rid of the dependence we see today."

He questioned Russia's explanations for the sharp decline in gas supplies to Europe.

"Technical justifications have been presented, but "accidentally" there has been a sudden reduction in gas supplies across Europe," Scholz said with a smile. He noted that such developments should be taken very seriously, but at the same time expressed satisfaction that Germany began "very early" to prepare for such a situation, in particular, to build liquefied gas terminals on the coast and relevant infrastructure, particularly in Lubmin.

In general, according to the Prime Minister, the way out of energy dependence is primarily to accelerate the development of renewable energy. To this end, many laws have already been passed, he said, adding that all this will create the conditions for "Germany to stop importing fossil fuels as soon as possible and be able to focus on renewables."

Scholz stated that Germany was facing great challenges, and called on the industry to "roll up its sleeves" in order to emerge from the crisis stronger. He warned of a "constant spiral of inflation" that could be the biggest in half a century.

Despite the difficulties for the economy, the chancellor considers the "unprecedentedly tough" EU sanctions against Russia to be right, because "freedom has its price; democracy, solidarity with friends and partners have their price." Germany, Scholz stressed, "is ready to pay this price."

