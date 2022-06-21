London will impose sanctions on Russia until it withdraws troops from Ukraine, - Trass

The British government is "determined" to impose further sanctions on Russia. This will be done until it completely withdraws its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by British Foreign Secretary Liz Trass in an address to parliament, according to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We are determined to provide more weapons, impose more sanctions and support Ukraine's desire to oust Russia from its territory," she said.

Trass also announced that she would travel to Turkey on Wednesday to discuss ways to export Ukrainian grain from Odesa, adding that there are only a few weeks to resolve the issue.

