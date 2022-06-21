Ukraine and Hungary will develop cooperation in energy sector, - Zelensky after talks with Orban

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"He thanked for the support of Ukrainian sovereignty and shelter for Ukrainians during the war. We agreed to develop cooperation in the energy sector. I am grateful for the support of granting Ukraine candidate status," Zelensky wrote.

He called the conversation fruitful and added that he invited Orban to come to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that, according to Bloomberg, all 27 member states of the European Union intend to officially approve granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. EU leaders are expected to meet in Brussels on June 23-24.

