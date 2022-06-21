Luxembourg has allocated 15% of defense budget to support Ukrainian army, - Zelensky

The Luxembourg government has provided 15% of its defense budget to support the Ukrainian army.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Bettel.

"Luxembourg has always helped us. If we talk about assistance in the strength of our army, then 15% of the total defense budget, although the Prime Minister does not like to talk about it, Luxembourg has allocated to our defenders," said the head of state.

"If every country in the world had allocated approximately such budgets, I think we would have already won," he added.

Zelensky also thanked the Prime Minister of Luxembourg for his personal help. "We have been in constant contact since the first days of this war. This is absolutely true," he said.

