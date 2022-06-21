If Ukraine does not restrain Russian Federation, then all former Soviet republics can be under threat, - Zelensky

Russia will not stop at Ukraine. All former Soviet republics may be threatened by attacks from Russia.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bethel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are confident that the Russian Federation will not stop on our territory, on the territory of Ukraine, because it sees the entire former territory of the Soviet Union as its own, as the territory of the Russian Federation. We understand that if our state does not withstand such pressure, other former Soviet republics may be at risk of being attacked by the Russian Federation," the president said.

Read more: Luxembourg has allocated 15% of defense budget to support Ukrainian army, - Zelensky