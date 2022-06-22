Enemy wants to reach Luhansk region borders, main efforts - in Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions in order to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on June 22.

The enemy is trying to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk, blockading Defense Forces units in the areas of Borivske and Voronovo, the fighting continues.

Ukrainian soldiers in the direction Mironovka - Semihirya repulsed an assault in the direction of Uhlehirska TPP. Also stopped the offensive in the direction of Molodozhen - Katerynivka. The enemy withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhya direction, the enemy is fighting to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from being transferred to threatening areas. He fired on the areas of Andriyivka, Novodonetske, Stara Ukrainka and Hulaypole. He struck an air strike near Krasnohorivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers are carrying out systematic fire in order to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive on the city of Slavyansk. Conduct assault operations. They are firing from multiple rocket launchers near Nova Dmytrivka, Osynivka, Kurulka, Ivanivka and Adamivka.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus focus their main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions and protection of the state border.

On the Siversk direction, the enemy held up to three battalion tactical groups and airborne troop units in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to demonstrate its presence. The enemy fired mortars and small arms artillery at the settlements of Seredyna- Buda, Myropillya in the Sumy Region, as well as the settlement of Gremyach in the Chernihiv Region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting air reconnaissance in order to identify the locations of our troops. The aggressor carried out intense artillery shelling of Ukrainian positions near Kharkiv, Staryi Saltov, Rubizhne and Chepil. In addition, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ukrainka, Petrivka, Shevelivka, Bazaliyivka and Prudyanka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the offensive of our troops. He did not take active actions. At the same time, he fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Tavriyske, Shevchenkove, Kiselivka, and Kvitneve. He struck an air strike near Bila Krynytsia.

The Russian aggressor continues to block civilian navigation. Six carriers of sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles are in readiness to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian strike groups of attack aircraft and bombers under the cover of fighter jets are carrying out airstrikes against hostile positions. About 10 armored fighting vehicles and enemy manpower were eliminated and several ammunition depots were destroyed. Our artillery is also successfully continuing its combat work.