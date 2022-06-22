Street fighting continues in Severodonetsk, enemy is approaching Lysychansk, fortifying itself in nearby settlements - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian troops are approaching Lysychansk, entrenching themselves in nearby settlements and bombarding the city with aircraft.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

According to him, street fighting continues in Severodonetsk. The enemy again opened fire on the villages of Sinetsky and Pavlograd, on the already destroyed bridges and twice on Azot.

This time, the territory of the treatment facilities and one of the passageways of the chemical association were damaged.













"The Russians are trying to block units of the Defense Forces near Borivske and Voronovo," Haidai said on the morning of June 22.

"It is difficult in the Popasna direction. The enemy entered Toshkivka, which allowed it to increase its fire on other settlements.

The occupiers are already consolidating in Ustynivka, Pidlisny and Myrna Dolyna, and are attacking Bila Hora. It is not easy for our fighters to keep the defense in the area of the Hirske, "- adds the head of the region.

It is known that 9 houses were destroyed in Hirske, 7 in Zolote, and 12 in Novoivanivka over the past 24 hours.

"Lysychansk is also under dense fire pressure right now. The city is being shelled with artillery, tanks and aircraft. There are less than three wounded civilians, several policemen were injured. The police, prosecutor's office and SSU buildings have withstood rocket attacks," added the head of the Luhansk region.