As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine 324 children were killed and more than 592 wounded - Prosecutor General's Office
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Prosecutor General's Office.
As noted, these numbers are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.
"Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 307, Kharkiv region - 175, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Lugansk region - 54, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhzhia region - 30, Sumy region - 17," the message reads.
According to the juvenile prosecutors, on June 21, as a result of enemy shelling of the village. Bezruky, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region, an 8-year-old girl was fatally wounded.
On June 21, five children between the ages of 9 and 16 were injured in a shelling near the Zolota Rybka pond in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.
As a result of the bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 2,052 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 210 were completely destroyed.