Russia has concentrated 5 surface ships and submarine equipped with 44 Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea - OC "South"

The threat of occupant strikes from the Black Sea remains high because Russia has concentrated 44 Kalibr cruise missiles there.

This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of Security and Defense Forces OC "South", in the air of a telethon, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"A ship group of enemy forces is constantly lurking in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, because back in early March they proclaimed the so-called counterterrorist operation. It is not clear what terrorists they are fighting against, there are no terrorists there but them", - notes Gumenyuk.

She also reminded that the occupants have driven all civilian ships to Ukrainian ports and do not allow navigation at gunpoint.

In particular, the missile carriers, missile ships and submarines that constantly sail there are also equipped with cruise missiles.

"As of this morning, there are five surface ships and a submarine in this part of the Black Sea equipped with 44 Kalibr cruise missiles. These missiles threaten not only the southern regions, not only the coast of Ukraine, their range to hit ground targets is more than 2 thousand kilometers. This is a very significant weapon that can be used and the threat is very strong," Gumenyuk pointed out.