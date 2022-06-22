Ukraine should get positive EU decision, we deserve it - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainians deserved a positive decision on the candidacy for EU membership.

This was statedв by President in an address to the participants of the Embrace Ukraine - StrivingTogether charity telethon held in Amsterdam, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"There are only a few days left before the European Union's historic decision on Ukraine. And I am sure that none of us, none of you, have any doubts that Ukraine should get a positive decision. We deserve it! And we deserve it not only because of our courage and our fight for freedom," the President stressed.

