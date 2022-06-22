In Poltava region sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment of 9 fighters of so-called "DPR", - SSU

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, 9 militants of the so-called "DPR" who fought against Ukraine were sentenced to 15 years in prison in Poltava region. The attackers were detained during the liberation of Kharkiv region.

"It has been established that they joined illegal armed groups in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region at the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression. Having received Russian-style weapons and military uniforms, militants from the Russian occupation groups were sent to Kharkiv region.

There they took part in hostilities against Ukrainian troops, including on duty at enemy checkpoints and setting up positions of aggressors. The court found the perpetrators guilty of treason and participation in illegal armed groups," the statement said.

The SSU continues to expose and prosecute all those guilty of crimes against our state.