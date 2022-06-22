Russia forms army corps in 15,5 thousand servicemen which can be involved in attack on Kyiv, - Pavliuk

In the western military district of the Russian Federation the formation of the 3rd Army Corps numbering up to 15.5 thousand servicemen with a permanent location in Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod region, is underway. It is possible that they may be involved in the attack on the capital.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by the commander of the group of forces and means of defense of Kyiv Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, along the state border of Ukraine in the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia are concentrated up to three battalion tactical groups, one company tactical group from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and three battalions of the Federal Service of the National Guard. Today, this group is not enough to conduct an offensive operation in the direction of Kyiv, its main task is to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border. The total number of enemy groups in this zone, taking into account the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation, may include: personnel - up to 4 thousand people, means of fire - up to 300 units," said Pavlyuk.

In addition, according to the commander, in order to increase the deployment of troops and create favorable conditions for the offensive in the North-West Zone, the enemy continues to form reserve units and new military units.

"According to available data, the formation of the 3rd Army Corps with up to 15.5 thousand servicemen with a permanent location in Mulino (Nizhny Novgorod region) is underway in the Western Military District. The approximate date of readiness to perform tasks is August 15 of the current year. It is possible that, if necessary, units and military units of the newly created army corps may be involved in the offensive on Kyiv," he said.

Pavliuk also noted that in the future the enemy will continue to launch air and missile strikes, in particular with the use of high-precision weapons, and keep the necessary set of troops near the state border to conduct forging, as well as it is possible that assault (raid) actions in certain areas will be used by the DRG, the fortification equipment of positions along the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border will continue.