Finland has declared its readiness to go to war with Russia

Finland has been preparing for a possible Russian attack for decades. So the country is ready to fight if that happens.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, General Timo Kivinen, quoted by Reuters.

"We have systematically developed our military defense for the type of hostilities that are taking place there (in Ukraine - ed.), With the massive use of firepower, armored vehicles and aircraft," Kivinen said.

The general also stressed that his country has created a significant arsenal, but the motivation of the Finns is crucial, adding that even after joining NATO, the main responsibility for Finland's defense will still be borne by itself.

It will be recalled that the Russian side has repeatedly made harsh statements towards Finland against the background of its desire to join NATO.