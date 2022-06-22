In Tallinn, sunflower meadow was planted on site of future Square of Ukraine. PHOTO

On Wednesday, June 22, 1507 national flowers of Ukraine - sunflowers - were planted in 134 m2 in Lembita Park.

According to Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

"The flowerbed is located on the site of the future Square of Ukraine. This year we are starting to develop a project of landscape architecture of the Square of Ukraine and the surrounding area of ​​Lembit Park. As part of this, the park will be re-planned so that the area of ​​Ukraine as such appears in it. The goal is not just to put the park in order, but to create a holistic urban space, typical of the Kesklinn district, which would celebrate the struggle of the Ukrainian people for their freedom, as well as to add value. for the local population," said Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Svet, adding that a sunflower meadow will be formed at the intersection of the park paths with four flowerbeds, through which no one will remain indifferent.

Sunflowers of three different varieties with different heights are planted in the illuminated area. The highest (1.5 m) will be Golden Hedge flowers, the middle - Moonshine and Statement, the edges will be planted Teddy Bear flowers, growing up to 60 cm. The flowers will gradually bloom and delight the eye until the autumn cold.

The planting of flowers was organized by the Tallinn Department of Environment and Public Utilities.

Ukraine Square is located in the center of Lembit Park between Lembit, Vambola and Lauter streets. Next to the square is the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the square of Iceland, which together with the square of Ukraine will form a single ensemble.

