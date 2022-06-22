One person was lost, two suffered as a result of attack of Mykolaiv by occupiers, - Senkevych

As a result of attack of Mykolaiv one person was lost, and two suffered.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukraine Now, the mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported about it.

According to him, one person was fatally injured. Two more were injured in the blasts.

"Two private enterprises with fuel and lubricants were damaged. One school was damaged: windows were broken, the roof was damaged. Five high-rise buildings have broken doors in the entrance, windows," he said.

Materials caught fire at one of the enterprises, and now almost the entire city is in black smoke. It is impossible to put out the flames, so we have to wait until everything burns out.

