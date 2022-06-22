Germany will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, - Scholz

Prior to the EU, NATO and Group of Seven summits, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine further support, including by arms.

According to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

"Ukraine is getting weapons that it especially needs at this stage of the war," he said.

According to Scholz, Germany supplies weapons - "today and in the future."

Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russia, he added.

"And it is our duty as European neighbors, as defenders of law and freedom, as friends and partners of Ukraine - to support them as best we can," the German Chancellor said.

"We will continue to support Ukraine en masse - financially, economically, humanitarianly, politically and, last but not least, by supplying weapons," Scholz said, adding: "So far Ukraine needs our support."

