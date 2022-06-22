Occupiers are trying to move in direction of Bakhmut and establish control over Severodonetsk, - summary of General Staff

Operational information as of 6:00 pm on 22.06.2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

According to Censor.NET.

"In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the northern direction, the enemy used artillery shelling to attack the areas of the settlements of Turya, Myropilske, and Slavhorod in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units near the town of Slovyansk by storming. He used barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Bohorodychne, Nova Dmytrivka, Novopavlivka, Kurulka, Dolyna, Pryshyb, Krasnopillia, Vernopillia, Ridne, Chervone, Shnurky, Chervona Polyana, Karnaukhivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka, and Semyla.

Read more: Germany will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, - Scholz

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is fighting to deter units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from entering the state border.

He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kharkiv, Bayrak, Peremoha, Korobochkine, Shevelivka, Rubizhne, Lebyazhe, Mospanove, Shestakove, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Khrestyshche, Kulinichi, Udy, Stary Saltiv, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pytomnyk, Rtyshivka, and Pechenihy.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupying forces are trying to advance towards the city of Bakhmut and establish control over the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Verkhnyokamianka, Severodonetsk, and Syrotyne. Fighting continues for the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Yakovlivka, Klynove, and Vershyna, and air and missile strikes near Chasov Yar, Novoluhansk, and Hirske.

Watch more: "Swan Lake" and portrait of Putin with black ribbon: Ukrainian cyber-front soldiers captured air on Russian TV. VIDEO

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction. He fired at the positions of the Defense Forces with artillery in the Pryshyb, Sydorove, Donetsk, and Maiakiv districts.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy continues to systematically fire in order to prevent the transfer of units of the Defense Forces to other directions.

The enemy launched air strikes near Novobahmutovka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, and Shevchenko.

In the area of ​​Novobakhmutivka, our soldiers repulsed the assault and forced the enemy to withdraw.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the advance of units of our troops into the occupied territory, with engineering equipment of positions, fire from barrel and jet artillery," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia forms army corps in 15,5 thousand servicemen which can be involved in attack on Kyiv, - Pavliuk