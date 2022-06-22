Russia's response to ban on transit of Russian goods through Lithuania to Kaliningrad region will be practical, not diplomatic, - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian leaders have stated that Russia's response to the ban on the transit of Russian goods through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region.

As informs Censor.NET, DT writes about it ZN

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has threatened to respond to "unfriendly measures" after Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

"The main thing is not deadlines, but the response to unfriendly steps," Russian state propaganda agencies quoted Peskov as saying.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also threatened Lithuania at the briefing.

"In response, if the situation does not return to normal, the measures will be not in the diplomatic, but in the practical plane," she said.

Kaliningrad, between EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania, receives supplies from Russia by rail and gas through Lithuania.

Read more: Patrushev threatens Lithuania over ban on transit of goods from Russia: "It will seriously affect people of your country"