Military operation on Zmiiny will last until complete liberation of island, - Budanov

The military operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Zmiiny Island will last until its complete liberation from the invaders.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirillo Budanov on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Budanov spoke of hostile targets on a Ukrainian island captured by Russian invaders.

"On Zmiiny Island there is a group consisting of air defense units, units armed with jet artillery units, there are three units. In addition, there is a boat group and special units of the Russian Federation," said the head of the Defense Ministry.

He made it clear that the Ukrainian command has the goal of completely liberating the island from invaders: "This operation continues, fire is inflicted on these objects, and the operation will continue until the complete liberation of Zmiiny Island."