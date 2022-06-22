There is no threat to Ukraine from Belarus now, - head of intelligence Budanov

At the current stage of the war, there is no threat of the Belarusian army invading Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirillo Budanov, informs Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"At this stage, there is no threat from the Belarusian side, I can tell you with absolute confidence. The situation is completely under control," Budanov said.

He noted that military activity is indeed observed in Belarus, but it does not pose a threat to Ukraine.

"In Belarus, military training, training and strengthening of the border continue, a whole range of military actions is underway. But they are not aimed at carrying out hostilities against Ukraine at this stage. If they have such thoughts, we will know about it at once and all together we will make adequate actions ", - the head of military intelligence emphasized.

