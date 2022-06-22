Large columns of Russian military equipment left Mariupol, - Andryushchenko

Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko said that for the second day in a row, large columns of equipment of the Russian occupiers are leaving Mariupol and the Mariupol district in the direction of Berdyansk-Polohy.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, transfers Censor.NET.

"The occupiers have changed the tactics of traffic control. Stationary checkpoints have been dismantled, only checkpoints in the area of bridges have been left. At the same time, control is more often used by mobile groups that suddenly appear in different areas of the city.

The change in tactics is due to the withdrawal of most of the military remnants of the occupiers from the city to other parts of the front. A banal lack of resources.

In particular, for the second day in a row, large columns of equipment are leaving Mariupol and the Mariupol district in the direction of Berdyansk-Polohy," he said.

According to him, there is a reluctance among the military occupiers to continue participating in the war, especially among the residents of Donetsk region.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol claims that dissatisfaction is growing among the occupiers and they are more likely to think about surrendering, especially after the news of their transfer in the direction of Zaporizhia.

At the same time, he notes that the occupiers are afraid to die due to the lack of a clear mechanism of captivity.