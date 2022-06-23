PACE has adopted three resolutions on Ukraine, - said head of delegation Mezentsev

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted three resolutions on Ukraine, said Maria Mezentseva, head of the Verkhovna Rada's permanent delegation to the PACE (Sluha narodu faction).

"This has never happened before!… Three resolutions on Ukraine ... We voted and adopted three important resolutions," Mezentseva wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening, Censor.NET reports.

The MP said that the amendments of the Ukrainian delegation were taken into account and improved the resolution "Humanitarian consequences and internal and external displacement of people in connection with the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine."

"We call for help to solve the problem of financing housing for displaced Ukrainians, to intensify the exchange of prisoners of war. The EU should provide a clear legal clarification on the right of persons who have received temporary protection in EU countries and who have been there for more than 90 days and left for Ukraine to return to EU territory," Mezentseva said.

The PACE also adopted resolutions "Protection and Alternative Care for Unaccompanied and Divorced Migrant and Refugee Children" and "Justice and Security for Women in Peaceful Reconciliation", speakers, including Mezentseva and a member of the permanent delegation of the Ukrainian Parliament to the PACE, MP Yevheniya Kravchuk (Sluha narodu faction).

