On February 24, Russia did same thing that Nazis did on June 22, Zelenskyi

By making a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia did the same thing that the Nazi Nazis did on June 22, 1941.

According to Censor.NET, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in a video message at the end of the 119th day of the war.

"Today, June 22, is the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of the Victims of War. That war. A war that should forever remain in the history of the twentieth century and should never be repeated. But it is repeated. Today there is no shortage of words that Russia has done 24 February is the same as the Nazis - June 22. Much has been said.And I want to add only one thing. Then 1418 days passed from the morning of the invasion to the defeat of the aggressor. We must liberate our land and come to victory, but sooner," the President stressed.

