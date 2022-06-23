Occupiers struck 6 times at night on residential areas of Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

At night, the enemy fired again at Dnipropetrovsk region.

As informs Censor.NET, the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram.

"Night again with shelling. The enemy struck the Kryvyi Rih district 6 times. They insidiously shot at residential neighborhoods. Two people were injured in Apostolovo. They were hospitalized. There is destruction of housing. The city is partially without light and water.



Cluster munitions remained in the streets and yards after the shelling. Rescuers took people to safe places. Now pyrotechnics work. At this time, 16 cassette elements have already been found.

I ask the locals to be careful. And under no circumstances should you touch suspicious objects," the statement reads.

