As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 324 children died and number of wounded increased, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 917 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"As of the morning of June 23, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 324. The number of wounded has increased - 593. These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories. ", - it is told in the message.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 308, Kharkiv region - 175, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 54, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhia region - 31, Sumy region - 17.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 2,056 educational institutions. Of these, 212 were completely destroyed.