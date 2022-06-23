NATO countries are ready to provide Ukraine with weapons, war will be long, - Stoltenberg

NATO allies are able to continue to supply Ukraine with as many weapons as needed.

This was stated by Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg, informs Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

He stressed that the war in Ukraine would be long and added that NATO allies had a "political and moral obligation" not to stop supplying weapons.

"We need to supply modern weapons, heavy weapons, as NATO allies have done for a long time, and NATO has a role to play in providing support," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General reminded that the war in Ukraine actually started in 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea and part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

