Zelenskyi talks with Moldovan President Sandu for first time since beginning of war: mutual assistance agreed on way to EU

On the eve of the summit of the European Union, which will address the issue of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, the President of Ukraine held talks with the leader of the Republic of Moldova, another possible candidate for EU membership.

He wrote about it in the Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"Tomorrow's meeting of the European Council was discussed with Moldovan President Maya Sandu. We are waiting for the decision of the European Union on granting candidate status to our states. We have agreed on mutual assistance on the way to the EU," the statement said.

