Mykolaiv and area suffered enemy attacks last night: private houses, cars, objects of civil infrastructure were damaged, - National police. PHOTOS

The police records consequences of massive missile strikes and artillery shellings across Mykolaiv and settlements of area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

"Last night, Mykolayiv and the villages of Halytsynove and Kotlyareve were subjected to hostile attacks. As a result of the strikes, eight private houses, eight cars, school premises, property of private enterprises and other objects of civil infrastructure were damaged," the statement said.



Police record every fact of war crimes committed by the Russian aggressor. The investigation of the criminal proceedings initiated under Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

