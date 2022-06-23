Court has started consideration of Medvedchuk's case: hearings are held behind closed doors

On June 23, the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv will begin hearing charges against Viktor Medvedchuk for treason and looting of national values. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Meetings will be held behind closed doors at all stages.

In May 2021, the Prosecutor General's Office announced the completion of the investigation into the criminal case against Medvedchuk. At the same time, he was placed under house arrest for the first time.

Medvedchuk will not be brought to Lviv. He is currently being held in the SSU detention center in Kyiv. He will take part in the hearings via video link from the premises of the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

Read more: Assets of Sharii, Medvedchuk and Muraiev can be confiscated under accelerated procedure, - NACP Chairman Novikov