Doctors of Russian invaders, mostly from backward regions of Russia, came to the Mariupol ambulance hospital for higher salaries.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it in the Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"A landing party of doctors-occupiers landed in the Mariupol ambulance hospital. The head - Badma Bashankayev (chairman of the committee of the State Duma of Russia on health care, publicly called to" amputate "Ukraine.) Mostly doctors from Abkhazia, Chuvashia and other backward regions of Russia," Anryushchenko wrote.

According to him, the "heart call" of Russian doctors is caused by higher wages, which are several times higher than those received in Russia.

"The call of the occupier's heart is always through zeros in surcharges," Andryushchenko wrote.

Read more: Large columns of Russian military equipment left Mariupol, - Andryushchenko