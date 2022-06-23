Prytuly project "People's Bayraktar" collected UAH 366 million per day for purchase of Turkish drones

Well-known volunteer, TV presenter Serhiy Prytula together with blogger Ihor Lachenkov raised funds for two Bayraktar drones in one day.

He reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"A day ago, at 9 am, we started fundraising within the framework of the People’s Bayraktar project, realizing what an exorbitant budget we have reached, but also realizing the importance of what we can strengthen the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last day… As of 9.00 23.06 you donated… 296 000 000 UAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We add that our fund has allocated for the project and we have a total of 366,000,000 hryvnias!!!!!!!!!

This means that out of the desired three, we have already collected TWO BAYRAKTRAR !!!!! TWO IN A DAY !!!! People, you are doing something fantastic and writing a story! "- said in a statement.

