Zelensky blamed Israel for lack of sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Israel should join the sanctions pressure against Russia.

He stated this during a conversation with Israeli students, Censor.NET reports.

"Imagine what 2,000 destroyed educational institutions are. How many people are there, how many are alive. Who do you have to be to hit the university with artillery, at school, in kindergarten? Russia has become a terrorist state. I'm sure you all know that Russian "The army has done with our Mariupol. This city is virtually gone. Four months ago there were half a million people in the city. Now there are tens of thousands left on the burned ruins. They are threatened by infections that are simply unimaginable in today's world," he said.

Zelensky thanked the people of Israel for their support of Ukraine.

"But we would like support from your government. ... Unfortunately, we did not wait for Israel to join the sanctions regime. When governments impose sanctions on Russia, it is not about money or business, but about values ​​and common security. ... "Japan, Australia, the United States and many other countries have already joined the sanctions, just as many European countries are working with us against Russian aggression," he said.

Watch more: Gas station exploded in Sverdlovsk region of Russian Federation. VIDEO