Peaceful settlement is possible only after Ukraine fulfills all requirements of Russian Federation, - Peskov

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he called the condition for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"As for the peace plan, yes, it is possible after Ukraine fulfils all the requirements of the Russian side," he said.

Asked to clarify that this is a requirement, the Kremlin spokesman said: "Ukraine knows everything."

