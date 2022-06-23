Enemy offensive in direction of southern suburbs of Lysychansk was stopped, - AFU General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 23.06.2022.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

"The 120th day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

No signs of enemy offensive groups have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Mobilization exercises are conducted with military commissariats in some regions to practice the notification and manning of military units.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border section. It shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Stary Vyrki, Atinske and Starikove.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Pechenyhy, Khrestyshche, Mospanove, Stary Saltiv, Ruski Tyshky, and Pryshib.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fires on civilian infrastructure from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Bohorodychny, Adamivka, Dibrivny, Kurulka, Petrovsky, Virnopillya and Mazanivka. Our soldiers repulsed an enemy assault near Dolyna and Bohorodychny and forced the occupiers to withdraw.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire on the units of the Defense Forces with barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, and tanks along the line of contact. The main efforts are concentrated in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions in order to establish control over Severodonetsk and Mykolaivka settlements. It is consolidating in previously entrenched positions in the areas of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Trying to make up for losses.

The enemy was not active in the Kramatorsk direction.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 34,430 people, 216 aircraft, 183 helicopters, 1,504 tanks and 3,632 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy shelled tanks, mortars, and artillery in the areas of Syrotino, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Voronovo and Myrna Dolyna. Units from the 2nd Army Corps, supported by Rosgvardia detachments, are conducting assault operations to establish full control over Severodonetsk. Combat operations continue.

Our soldiers halted the offensive towards the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, inflicting losses on the enemy and forcing them to retreat. To resume the offensive, the invaders put forward their reserves. The enemy offensive near Borovskе was also suspended by the Ukrainian defenders. The enemy conducted a reconnaissance battle near the settlement of Bila Gora. Continued the offensive in the vicinity of Rai-Oleksandrivka settlement, fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers at our positions in the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Berestove, Klinove, Toretsk, Novolugansk, Pokrovsk, Luhansk, and Kodema. The army aircraft of the invaders struck near Klinovy.

The occupiers are trying to establish control over the village of Hirske. The forces of assault groups from the 1st Army Corps captured Mykolayivka. The failure of the enemy ended the reconnaissance battle near the village of Vershina. The enemy tried unsuccessfully to block the actions of our units in the Klinovy ​​area.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from tanks and artillery near Pavlivka, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka. He struck air strikes in the areas of Pavlivka, Vuhledar and Shevchenko. Near the latter, our soldiers gave the occupiers a fierce battle and forced them to retreat.

To identify weaknesses in our defense, the occupiers used sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilky and Neskuchne. Ukrainian soldiers successfully discovered them - the enemy withdrew with heavy losses.

See more: Russians captured two more settlements, in Lysychansk one person was killed and three were wounded, - Haidai. PHOTO

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy did not wage active hostilities. In order to prevent the transfer of reserves to other areas, he fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, mortars, artillery and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Pisky, Opytny, Marinka, Hrushove and Novopillya. Our soldiers brutally suppressed the enemy's attempt to attack Marinka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy did not take active action. He fired on civilian infrastructure from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Dobryanka, Mykolayivka and Trudolyubivka. He struck an air strike on the positions of our troops near Knyazivka. In order to detect changes in the position of our units and adjust the fire, he conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy ship grouping is trying to maintain a favorable operational mode. Five high-precision weapon carriers are kept in readiness to launch missile strikes against targets on Ukrainian territory.

Feeling no support among residents in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, the occupiers fear total resistance from the local population. In this regard, they conduct illegal searches, detentions and arrests.

Our units continue to carry out missile and artillery fire missions in certain areas and beat the occupants in close combat. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!", says the information of the General Staff of the AFU.