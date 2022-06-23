Great Britain is ready to help demining Ukraine's coast, - Johnson

The United Kingdom is ready to assist in clearing the coast of Ukraine for safe grain exports via the Black Sea.

This was stated in an interview with British Prime Minister by Boris Johnson, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the issues of unblocking the "grain corridor" are being solved at the international level.

"There's a lot of work to be done. We are working with the Turks and other European friends and allies to see what we can do," Johnson noted.

At the same time, he noted that London is considering the possibility of providing sovereign guarantees for the insurance of ships that will export Ukrainian grain. In addition, he responded positively to the question about assistance in demining.

"Yes, I don't want to go into technical or military details, but you can remember what we have already done by supplying weapons to protect Ukrainians. And we're talking to them technically to help clear Odessa," Johnson added.

Note that the operation to clear the Black Sea could be the largest attempt since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The work is expected to take several months.