Yurii Shvitkin, deputy chairman of the Duma Defense Committee and a deputy from the pro-government "United Russia" party, said that supplies of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from the US are "moving step by step toward World War III".

He also called for a strike on the U.S. embassy in Kyiv due to deliveries of MLRS to Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to lenta.ru.

Shvitkin said the United States' supply of multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine could have a major impact on the development of the war.

"It certainly complicates the situation quite seriously. It once again underscores the step-by-step movement toward World War III on the part of the United States. We have to understand that we have to react harshly. In my opinion, today the reaction should also take place on the countries supplied. arms.And not just destroy the infrastructure, etc., but I think the main decision-making center is the US embassy.I think that sooner or later it is a goal for the Russian armed forces, the "people's police" "DNR" and "LNR," - said the deputy .

A Russian lawmaker called for the destruction of the government district in Kyiv.

"My position is that it is necessary to destroy the government district, it is necessary to destroy the corresponding points. Yes, this work is being done by the Ministry of Defense, but it is necessary to carry out more massive strikes. We will not watch this whole mess. As long as they slap one cheek and turn the other, it won't happen," he said.

Shvitkin says that the range of their fire is up to 195 kilometers. He is sure that Ukraine is using American multiple rocket launchers for strikes on Russian territory.

"This is the range that allows it to reach the territory of our country. Regardless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured the U.S. that he would not launch strikes on Russian territory. There is no way to believe him," he said.