Fighting for Severodonetsk continues, enemy's offensive near Borivskogo was stopped. Sabotage and reconnaissance group of occupiers in Novopavlovsk direction is broken, - General Staff

The one hundred and twenty-first day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

As noted, the enemy does not cease offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; maintenance of the land corridor between these territories and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea; blocking of sea communications of Ukraine in the north-western part of the Black Sea, and also the maintenance of the occupied areas of the Kherson and part of the Zaporizhia areas and attempts of creation of favorable conditions for resumption of offensive in the Mykolaiv area.

The General Staff states that the enemy continues to launch missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Tovstodubovo, Bachivsk, Hlukhiv and Manukhivka in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy inflicted artillery strikes in the districts of Kharkiv, Staryi Saltov, Korobochkyn, Pechenihiv, Dementievka, and Zolochev. Intensified the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fires artillery at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bogorodichne, Krasnopillya, Kurulka, Chervone, Ridne and Chervona Polyana.

"In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, artillery and jet artillery near Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Bila Hora, Vovchoyarivka, Spirny and Berestovo. They struck air strikes on the settlements of Lysychansk and Borovets. Fighting continues for the city of Severodonetsk," the statement reads.

The occupiers launched an offensive near the settlement of Myrna Dolyna, and hostilities continue. Our soldiers successfully stopped the enemy's offensive near Borivsky.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at artillery positions of our troops near Mykolayivka, Berestovo, and Novoluhansk. It is trying to improve the tactical position and take control of the existing routes.

It is also reported that in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy fired in the areas of Antonivka, Vugledar and Zolota Niva.

"Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups involved in the enemy were found and defeated by the Ukrainian soldiers. The remnants of the enemy's SRG fled in panic," the General Staff said.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv and Zaporizhia areas. In order to prevent the transfer of reserves to threatening areas, the enemy fired at our troops in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Umanske, Vesele, Novobahmutivka, Huliaipilske, Belogorye and Staroukrainka.

As part of logistics, the occupiers are trying to demine the waters of the Berdyansk seaport.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy did not take active action. Inflicted an air strike on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Bila Krynytsia. Our aircraft, in the relevant areas, hit the enemy clusters in response.

The General Staff also informs that Ukrainian guerrillas continue to resist in the temporarily occupied territories. Total resistance of Ukrainians continues.